 ‘Singareni set to increase production, work in eight new mines’

June 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SSCL) Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar said that the company would increase its production to 100 million tonnes and as part of it work in another eight mines would begin soon.

Participating in the ‘Vidyut Vijayotsvam Day’ celebrations as part of Telangana Formation Day fete held here on Monday, Mr. Sridhar said that the SCCL has fixed a target of 100 million tonnes coal production, ₹50,000 crore turnover, 4000 MW power production and commencing work in eight mines in the next five years.

“SSCL has played a crucial role in building up Golden Telangana. The production and transport of coal and profits are like never before, after formation of the State in the SCCL. We have offered about 19,000 new jobs and majority of present employees are youth,” said Mr. Sridhar adding that production in Odisha’s coal blocks would commence next year. As part of business expansion 1200 MW thermal power plant was synchronised and 224 MW solar power plant is also supplying power to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.