Singareni regularises 2,266 badli workers as general mazdoors

October 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has regularised the service of 2,266 ‘badli’ workers, those who are engaged by the company in place of regular workers on their temporary absence from duties, by issuing them with appointment letters as general mazdoors.

The appointment orders were issued by Director (Personnel and Finance) N. Balaram on Saturday. The badli workers who have put in at least 190 days in underground mines and 240 days in opencast mines and other wings were given the appointment letters. They would be treated as general mazdoors with the retrospective effect from September 1 this year.

According to the SCCL authorities, a total of 13,981 badli workers were regularised as general mazdoors since 2017. They stated that the process used to take long time (years) in the past but since 2017 the badli workers were being regularised every year on qualifying for the same as per the muster registers.

The 2,266 badli workers were regularised based on their attaining qualification till December 31 last year. The officials stated that the company would appoint all those taken in on the compassionate grounds and dependents as badli workers. Most of the dependents taken as badli workers have good academic qualification and after their regularisation as general mazdoors would enable them get promotions by participating in the internal exams conducted by the company.

Of the 2,266 badli workers regularised on Saturday, 677 were in Srirampur area, 522 in Ramagundam-1 area, 323 in Ramagundam-2 area and Adriyala Long Wall project, 274 in Bhupalapally areas, 261 in Mandamarri area, 79 in Manuguru area, 51 in Ramagundam-2 area, 32 in Bellampally area, 19 in Yellandu area and corporate office and 9 in Kothagudem area.