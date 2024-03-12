Singareni power plant to be expanded with another 1,600 MW capacity

March 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State government is planning to enhance the installed capacity of power generation in the State by expanding the existing 2x600 megawatt Singareni Thermal Power Plant by adding two more units of 800 MW each and adding 800 MW unit to the existing 62.5 MW Ramagundam-B plant, Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a guest house of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) here on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka said 1,900 posts would be filled in Singareni during 2024 and special emphasis would be laid on getting new mines for the public sector company. He stated that notifications were issued to fill 489 posts recently and they would be issued soon for the remaining 1,352 posts.

It was unfortunate that the 134-year-old public sector company did not have a guest house in Hyderabad all these years and keeping in mind the interests of the company’s workers and officials the government had allotted 1,000 square yards site to the company in Banjara Hills area for the purpose. Mr. Vikramarka, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy too, stated that foundation stone would be laid for a 800 MW super critical unit in STPP near Jaipur in Mancherial district soon.

Similarly, the government was also planning to add a 800 MW unit to the TS-Genco’s Ramagundam-B power plant. For the secure future of Singareni, the government was also committed get new mines for the company by pursuing it with the Coal Ministry regularly. He cited the recent positive response from the Ministry for allotment of Tadicherla-2 mine to Singareni.

Further, they were planning to have wind mills in the Singareni’s open cast mines and setting up floating solar plants in major reservoirs by the public sector company, he noted. Singareni would also have a liaison officer for backward classes on the lines of such provision for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Balaram, coal belt MLAs G. Vinod, G. Vivek, Makkhan Singh Raj Thakur, K. Premsagar Rao, former MP Md. Azharuddin and others participated in the event.