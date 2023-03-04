ADVERTISEMENT

Singareni power plant bags awards for best performance, ash utilisation

March 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 2×600 megawatt Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has bagged the best performing plant award instituted by Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP).

The project has been chosen for the award for having the best plant load factor (PLF) in the country and for maintaining best standards in environment-friendly measures related to water, coal use and pollution. The award was present to Director (E&M) of SCCL D. Satyanarayana Rao by Union Minister of Power R.K. Singh at function held at New Delhi on Friday night.

At another event held by Mission Energy Foundation at Goa on Saturday, the STPP was adjudged best fly ash utilisation plant. The award was received by Assistant General Manager of STPP K. Srinivasulu, Superintending Engineer K. Kiriti and Executive Engineer D. Ramesh at the hands of Executive Director (Environment and Safety) of Maha-Genco Nitin S. Wagh.

