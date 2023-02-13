Singareni plans to produce at least 2.3L tonnes a day

February 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the current financial year coming to a close soon, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to further step up production during the remaining 47 days, from February 13, to at least 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal every day to keep pace for meeting the target of 70 million tonnes.

For achieving the coal production in that measure it is also required to remove about 17 lakh cubic meters of overburden every day. The production of at least 2.3 lakh tonnes a day for the remaining 47 days of the 2022-23 fiscal would add 10.81 million tonnes of coal production to 54.1 million tonnes achieved till the end of January, taking the year’s production to 64.91 million tonnes.

Production of coal even in the targeted measure would keep the company off-target by about 5.1 million tonnes. Directors N. Balaram (Finance & Personnel), D. Satyanarayana Rao (Electrical & Mechanical), N.V.K. Srinivasa (Operations) and G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Planning & Projects) held a virtual meeting with the Area General Managers on Monday instructing them to draw plans to ensure the targeted production of coal in the remainder of the current fiscal.

By sticking to the production plan of not less than 2.3 lakh tonnes coal a day, the company could achieve highest-ever production surpassing the previous best of 65.02 million tonnes achieved last year (2021-22), the Directors told the Area GMs. They stated that conditions for production of not less than 2.3 lakh tonnes a day were conducive as contracts for overburden removal were already in place.

They also suggested that Area GMs maintain coal handling plants properly to ensure targeted dispatches of coal to the customers. Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn suggested that Area GMs focus on quality of coal along with the production.

Earlier, General Manager (Coordination) M. Suresh explained details of area-wise production and dispatch of coal this financial year and also the targets for the remaining 47 days. Advisor (Mining) D.N. Prasad and others too participated in the meeting virtually.