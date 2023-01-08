Singareni plans to dispatch 3K tonnes coal from Uppal station

January 08, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has made arrangements to transport a section of the coal extracted from Bhupalapally mines from the nearby Uppal railway station in Hanmakonda district to some of its customers.

A team of SCCL officials comprising Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn and General Manager (Marketing) K. Suryanarayana held discussion with the South Central Railway officials at Uppal railway station on Saturday and examined the arrangements. They stated that about 3,000 tonnes of coal would be shifted from Bhupalapally mines to the Uppal railway station by road every day and from there it would be dispatched to some of the customers.

The Singareni officials stated that about 9,000 tonnes of coal being extracted in Bhupalapally area is being supplied to the nearby Kakatiya Thermal Power Station of TS-Genco and a few other industries. There would be an addition of about 3,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes of coal from the area over the next couple of months and it would be supplied from Uppal railway station to a few other thermal power stations having coal linkage with Singareni.

After discussion with the SCR officials it was decided to load the coal in wharf loading method. Initially, the daily dispatch of coal from Uppal railway station would be about 3,000 tonnes and later it would be increased to 6,000 tonnes a day as the demand for coal from thermal power stations would go up in the coming months.

Officials of SCR Ravinder Reddy (operations) and Vamsi (commercial) and SCCL officials of Bhupalapally area participated.

