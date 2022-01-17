Singareni plans large-scale testing to contain COVID-19 spread

Hyderabad

17 January 2022

913 active cases in SCCL areas include 382 employees, 116 outsourced staff

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to conduct COVID-19 infection tracing tests on all its employees and workers as part of measures to contain the spread of virus infection in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Apart from creating awareness among them on the precautionary measures to be taken by the employees and workers, they would also be distributed masks and sanitizer, directors of the company S. Chandrasekhar (Operations) and N. Balaram (Finance, Personnel, Projects and Planning), who participated from Hyderabad and Kothagudem, respectively, said on Monday.

At review meeting held virtually on the Covid-19 containment measures being taken in SCCL, the Directors said they were planning to repeat the strategy implemented in the first two waves, wherein Covid-19 tests were conducted on a large scale for the employees, their family members and outsourced staff so that infected persons could be separated, kept isolation and given treatment.

They stated that there are 913 active cases of COVID-19 in SCCL areas now, including 382 employees, 415 of their family members and 116 outsourced staff. As the company has completed 100% vaccination of its employees, their family members and outsourced staff, the impact (load) of virus among the infected now is very low.

The officials concerned have been instructed to keep the isolation (quarantine) centres and hospital beds ready to meet any exigency. They were told to take up awareness programmes for mine workers by involving the managers of mines on wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

General Manager (Coordination) K. Suryanarayana, who participated from Hyderabad, said they were providing rapid testing kits, medicines, home isolation kits, sanitizers to all areas.

The Directors stated that those infected with COVID-19 in the third wave would be given a week’s special leave as against 14 days given in the first two waves as per the guidelines issued by the State and Central governments. Such employees and workers could rejoin duties after a week’s home isolation without even getting tested again and in case of those hospitalised the doctors attending them would take a call.