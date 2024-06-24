Singareni plans 1,600 MW power project in Naini; to take up coal mining in 3 months

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has stepped up efforts to commence the coal mining in the Naini Block allotted to it in Odisha over the next three months and also to set up a 2×800 megawatt thermal power project close to the coal block.

According to SCCL officials, the prospects of commencement of mining in Naini inn three months have increased following a meeting of a team from Singareni led by its Chairman and Managing Director N. Balaram with Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena and also with Principal Secretary (Industries) and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of that State.

In a meeting with the Chief Secretary of Odisha in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Mr. Balaram explained to the former that all permission and clearances for Naini were secured by Singareni and the company had also taken measures mandated in the second-phase forest clearance given for the coal block.

Mr. Balaram stated that Singareni had deposited ₹39 crore for the management of wildlife in the coal block area as sought by the Odisha government and including for other requirements a total of ₹180 crore was deposited with the Odisha government so far and requested the Chief Secretary to transfer 783 hectares forest land in the mining area to Singareni.

Further, he explained that Singareni was planning to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power project near the coal block. The Odisha Chief Secretary assured all cooperation from their government in commencing mining operations in Naini and he would also issue directions to the authorities concerned to transfer the forest land at the earliest.

Later, the Singareni team met Principal Secretary (Industries) of Odisha Hemant Sharma, who also officiates as Chairman of the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and informed him that the coal mined in Naini would be used for thermal power generation by setting up a power project 50 km away from the coal mines. Mr. Balaram sought cooperation for 800 acres of land required for the power project.

Mr. Balaram and his team late met PCCF of Odisha Sushant Nanda and requested him to transfer the forest land in Naini area so that coal mining could be taken up within three months. General Manager of Naini T. Srinivasa Rao and other officials of the Naini coal mine accompanied Mr. Balaram.

