Singareni likely to set new record in coal mining this year

March 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has set itself an ambitious targeting of mining 75 million tonnes of coal for 2023-24 despite the fact that it is going to miss the 70 million tonnes production target during the current fiscal – 2022-23.

To meet the target next year, the company is mainly banking its hopes on the extraction of fossil fuel from five new mines, from which the company plans to add 13.4 million tonnes coal production keeping in mind the fact that production in some existing underground mines is expected to come down further.

According to the company officials, the management is resolved to commence coal production in five new mines during the next fiscal. Although extraction of coal from a couple of them was planned to be taken up during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 initially, it did not materialise due to various reasons, including delay in getting some clearances.

The company plans to add 6 million tonnes production next year from its Naini coal block in Odisha, 3 million tonnes each from KV opencast in Kothagudem area and Ramagundam opencast, 1 million tonnes from JK opencast in Yellandu area and 0.4 million tonnes from Goleti opencast in Bellampally area. All clearances have been secured for some of these mines already and the authorities concerned have been instructed to step up pursuance of remaining clearances at the earliest.

Further, the company is planning commence coal extraction from MVK opencast and Tadicherla-2 mines in 2024-25.

Off-target

Against the company’s plans to achieve 70 million tonnes coal production during the current fiscal, only 60.13 million tonnes has been achieved in 11 months. Taking into consideration the management plans to go for at least 2.3 lakh tonnes production this month (March), another 7.13 million tonnes production could be added to the total taking it to 67.26 million tonnes.

However, the company is all set to set a new record in coal production this year (2022-23) is it is certain to cross 65.02 million tonnes production achieved last year and which is the highest in the company’s history. The highest monthly production achieved this year is 6.87 million tonnes achieved in January followed by 6.73 million tonnes during the previous month (December 2022).