Singareni enters solar power generation

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has synchronised a five MW solar power plant established on the campus of its thermal power project at Pegadapalli in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district on Friday.

The process of synchronisation of the solar power plant with the grid was completed on Friday afternoon. It’s the first phase of the 10 MW solar plant planned on the thermal project campus as part of the company plans to complete the 220 MW solar power plants in its areas by August-end this year.

Singareni has become the first coal company in the country to diversify its operations and foray into both thermal and solar power generation. “It’s another milestone reached by the 130-year-old coal company,” Chairman and Managing Director of the Company Sridhar said.

He added that the company had planned to establish a total of 300 MW solar power plants in 5 areas of the company last year and construction of the first phase of plants was nearing completion. They had plans to make 220 MW solar power available to the power utilities in the State by August-end.

The power plant on the thermal power project premises was connected to the grid with the help of a 33 KV transmission line. The remaining 5 MW of the solar power plant on the thermal project premises would be completed and synchronised with the grid by February-end. Construction of the solar power plants of SCCL was given to BHEL and Adani Group companies.

The company officials said the 2×600 MW thermal power project was already catering to the 20% energy needs of Telangana from thermal projects. Establishing another 800 MW unit was also in the process of execution.

(eom)