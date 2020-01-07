Singareni employees to join one-day nation-wide strike on Wednesday

Even as national trade unions have decided to make the one-day nation-wide strike on Wednesday a grand success in the Singareni coal belt region, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is trying to foil their plans by motivating the coal miners to attend to their duties in the interest of the company.

The national trade unions AITUC, INTUC, CITU, IFTU and HMS leaders have intensified their campaign informing the coal miners to participate in the one-day strike against the anti-workers policies of the Union government. On the other hand, national trade union BMS affiliated to the BJP has decided to distance from the strike, and the TGBKS, affiliated to the TRS have also called workers to attend to their duties.

Campaigns, counter campaigns

While, the national trade union leaders were organising gate meetings with the coal miners in the coal belt region appealing them to participate in the strike in the interest of workers, the SCCL management had been organising counter meetings and appealing to the miners to attend to their duties and not to cause losses to the company.

The Singareni management had also released pamphlets in a bid to educate the workers that the strike would have a serious impact on the profits of the company. Stating that the company would lose ₹ 53 crore due to the strike, the management had also stated that the workers would lose ₹ 20 crore in wages for participating in the strike. It has also emphasised that the national trade unions’ demands do not come under the purview of SCCL.

Security cover to mines

Meanwhile, the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police is taking all measures to provide adequate security at the mines to ensure the coal miners attend to their duties. The police had been appealing to the union leaders not to obstruct the miners from attending to their duties.

Moreover, the SCCL management is confident of good attendance as BMS and TGBKS have decided to abstain from the strike.