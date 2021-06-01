Singareni commissions one more solar plant, takes capacity to 162 MW

Generation of 65 MU energy saves ₹34 cr to the company on energy bills

One more solar power plant of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) of ten megawatt capacity, this time at Bhupalapalli, was commissioned on Sunday taking the company’s total solar power generation capacity to 162.

The solar plants of the company have generated about 65 million units (MU) of energy saving ₹34.12 crore to the company on its energy bills so far. The solar plants commissioned so far are part of the 300 MW capacity being developed by the company in the first phase.

The 10 MW plant at Bhupalapalli was formally commissioned by Director (Finance) of the company N. Balaram on Sunday by switching on the switch-yard. According to company officials, two more solar plants – 37 MW plant at Kothagudem and 20 MW at Ramagundam — were also being planned to be commissioned by June-end. The remaining 81 MW plants too would be completed and commissioned by October-end this year.

Giving the details of area-wise solar plants and the energy generated by them the SCCL officials said the six plants of 152 MW capacity at Manuguru, Pegadapalli, Yellandu, Ramagundam and Mandamarri have so far generated 65 million units.

The 30 MW plant at Manuguru has generated 27.3 MU, followed by 10 MW plant on the premises of the company’s 2×600 MW thermal plant generating 16.1 MU, 39 MW plant at Yellandu generating 11.5 MU, 30 MW plant at Ramagundam generating 6.1 MU, 28 MW plant at Mandammari generating 1.6 MU and 15 MW plant also at Mandamarri generating about 2.4 MU.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has given its nod to SCCL for conducting a survey on Mid Manair dam water-holding area as the latter is planning to establish a 300 MW floating solar plant on the reservoir water. The company is expected to take up the survey along with the construction agency on the inflows into the reservoir, availability of water in the reservoir in different season and depth of water at different places in the reservoir to identify the location for floating solar plant.

On Covid-19 vaccination, the company officials said the health facilities of Singareni have so far administered vaccine to 32,417 people including 12,113 of its employees, 14,122 family members of workers and 6,182 others.