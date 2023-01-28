Singareni commission’s its first floating solar plant with 5 MW capacity

January 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has commissioned its first floating solar power plant with 5 megawatt capacity taking the total solar power generation capacity of the company to 224 MW at nine locations.

The floating solar power plant has been established with a cost of ₹26 crore (₹5.24 crore per megawatt) on the reservoir waters of the company’s 2x600 MW thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district. It was inaugurated by SCCL director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao on Saturday.

Company officials stated tthat the project has used transparent glass-to-glass solar modules, which are rated as more efficient than traditional solar modules. Such modules are first of their kind to be manufactured as part of the Make in India initiative and used at such a scale in the country.

The project had faced challenges in designing and manufacturing of floating boards and fixing of frameless glass-to-glass modules on to the float boards. Work on the project commenced on May 13, 2021, with the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract given to Novus Green Energy.

Power generated in the floating solar plant is connected to the grid through the 33/11 KV sub-station at Jaipur. The 5 MW plant is estimated to generate 10 million units of energy (about 27,000 units a day) per annum and the profit/savings on energy bills to Singareni would be about ₹3 crore a year.

When completed fully with addition of another 5 MW capacity, the 10 MW floating solar plant would generate 20 MU per year with profit/savings of ₹6 crore a year.

The ground-based solar power plants with an installed capacity of 219 MW were set up at eight locations in Manuguru, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Ramagundam and Mandamarri areas of SCCL.

Speaking after inaugurating the floating solar power plant, Mr. Rao said it was the first floating plant to be set up in the two Telugu States, although NTPC has established a 100 MW floating plant at its Ramagundam thermal project. He stated that SCCL is the only public sector coal company in the country to foray into thermal and solar power generation activity besides its core activity of coal mining.

Superintending engineer of Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) Sesha Rao, Chief Technical Consultant of NTPC S.K. Sur, General Manager (Solar-SCCL) Janaki Ram, General Manager (STPP) D.V. Suryanarayana Raju and other senior executives of STPP participated.