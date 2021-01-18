Singareni Collieries to build 1,478 residential quarters for staff

The new residential quarters being constructed by Singareni Collieries for its employees.

Quarters being constructed with ₹333 crore to be completed by the year-end

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is constructing 1,478 residential quarters for its employees in Bhupalapalli, Sathupalli and Jaipur as part of an assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, of getting new quarters constructed.

According to the company officials, the construction of double-bedroom quarters with all basic amenities was under way and all the quarters were expected to be completed by the year-end. Many quarters were already in the advanced stage of construction/completion. The company has taken up construction of 994 quarters at Bhupalapalli, 352 at Sathupalli and 132 at Jaipur near Singareni Thermal Power Project with an estimated cost of ₹333 crore. Of the total quarters under construction, 352 houses would be completed by June-end and the construction of the remaining quarters and their allotment would be completed by the year-end.

Singareni officials stated that every quarter would have two bedrooms, a hall and kitchen and sufficient greenery was also being developed in the colonies. In the past, the residential quarters had only one bedroom, a small hall and small kitchen and the employees who were allotted the quarters were finding it difficult to adjust in the congested quarters. “Now, in line with the State government policies, Singareni employees will be provided double bedroom quarters with spacious hall and kitchen and common area measuring 963 sft per quarter,” Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar said. Wide internal roads with dividers, underground drainage system and plantation on either side of the roads were also being developed in the new colonies. Besides, the colonies would also have parks and play areas for children.

Stating that only 60-70% of workers were allotted company quarters so far, forcing other employees to live in their own or rented houses, the company officials said construction of quarters was taken up with an objective to provide quarters to all employees of the company.

General Manger (Civil) Ch. Ramesh Babu stated that about 49,000 quarters were available for company workers in different mining areas of the company but they were small and congested. Henceforth, new quarters would be spacious and would have double-bedroom and other amenities.