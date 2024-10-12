Singareni coal company holds awareness campaign titled ‘Ujwala Singareni’ across the coal belt

To motivate its workforce to work more efficiently to reduce the cost of coal production, the management of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) organised a two-day awareness campaign in all its 40 coal mines and different departments across the State’s coal belt on Thursday and Friday.

The campaign christened “Ujwala Singareni – The Role of Employees” featured interactive sessions with the SCCL’s coal workers and other staff to drive home the message of “Workers’ efficiency to strengthen the company’s financial health.”

The elected representatives concerned and other stakeholders also participated in the meetings.

The SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Balram addressed a slew of meetings as part of the campaign highlighting the need to improve workplace culture and boost productivity, SCCL sources said.

The campaign was aimed at raising awareness on leveraging the full potential of the machinery and maximizing productivity besides familiarizing the workforce with the SCCL’s ambitious plans to expand its solar energy capacity and set up green hydrogen plants, among other renewable energy initiatives.

The SCCL management hosted grand meals for the company’s employees including the outsourced workers across the coal belt on Friday (October 11, 2024).