Singareni CMD pushes for plugging coal production loss due to rains

He asks authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply to power projects

Published - September 14, 2024 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Singareni CMD N. Balaram

Singareni CMD N. Balaram

HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) N. Balaram has asked company executives and workers to ensure uninterrupted coal supply to all thermal power plants having fuel-supply linkage with Singareni by producing and dispatching at least two lakh tonne (0.2 million tonnes) of coal everyday.

He instructed them to use additional pumps to dewater the opencast mines at the earliest so that the coal production there could be taken forward without any problem. Reviewing the coal production and dispatches with the general managers of all areas (mines) virtually from here on Saturday, he said removal of at least 14 lakh cubic meters of overburden would be necessary to ensure the required production of coal.

Directors D. Satyanarayana Rao (Electrical & Mechanical), G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Planning & Production), General Manager (Coordination) Sd. M. Subhani, GM (Coal Production) J. Ramesh and others participated in the meeting.

5 months’ performance

Meanwhile, the company was able to achieve 24.7 million tonnes of coal production and 25.14 million tonnes of dispatches during the first five months of the financial year (April-August period). Compared to the previous year, the production this year is short by 6.48% and dispatches by 10.32% in five months. The company has set itself a target of 70 million tonnes of coal production this year.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / coal / industrial production / rains

