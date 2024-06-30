Singareni CMD Balaram receives “Tree Man of Telangana” award

Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) N. Balaram has been honoured with “Tree Man of Telangana” award by the Green Maple Foundation for his efforts of planting over 18,000 samplings individually and helping develop 35 mini-forests in six districts.

The award was presented to Mr. Balaram at an event held by the foundation here on Saturday night. Chairman of the foundation Ashutosh Varma, authorities of NTPC and other public sector undertakings presented the award to Mr. Balaram.

The Green Maple Foundation presents the award every year to encourage measures for environmental protection by public sector and private companies. Speakers at the event stated that Mr. Balaram had planted over 18,000 saplings so far and Singareni had planted over 6 crore saplings since 2014.

Speaking after receiving the award Mr. Balaram stated that Singareni had been implementing several measures for environmental protection along with coal mining and in recognition of the company’s efforts the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) had declared SCCL as the carbon neutrality company in 2021-22.

He stated that the company was carrying out its green endeavour to make every square foot of empty space green by planting saplings. As part of ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ this year he was planning to plant another 2,000 saplings personally and it was being planned to plant 40 lakh saplings in the organisation (Singareni).

To inculcate an awareness on environmental protection among children, the importance of planting saplings was being taught in Singareni Schools and green captains for every class were leading the campaign.

