Singareni aims to become net-zero by October-end next year

August 07, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company LTD (SCCL) has decided to invite tenders for the second phase of solar power generation with 240 megawatt capacity in its mining areas next month. The solar plants are proposed to be erected in eight areas.

At a recent meeting, the management of the company decided to speed up the process for development of the second solar power generation by completing the installation of the remaining 76 MW capacity plants of the 300 MW first phase generation. A total of 224 MW capacity solar plants are already into generation as part of the first phase.

The meeting chaired by Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar has decided to complete the first phase by October-end and commence installation of the second phase plants immediately. The company has plans to complete the second phase of solar power generation by October 2024 to have a total solar power generation capacity of 540 MW and also become the first net-zero (cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible) coal company in the country to meet all its energy needs with solar (green) energy.

According to the Singareni authorities, locations for setting up the solar power plants of the second phase have already been finalised by the Director (Electrical & Mechanical) of the company D. Satyanarayana Rao by taking up area-wise visit along with the Area General Managers.

As per the locations finalised, the Mandamarri area would have 67.5 MW capacity plant. Ramagundam-3 area (41 MW plant), Singareni Thermal Power Plant premises at Pegadapalli (37.5 MW), Sattupalli (32.5 MW), Srirampur (27.5 MW), Yellandu (15 MW), Bhupalapally area (10 MW) and Ramagundam-1 area (5 MW) would have solar power plants in the second phase. Of them, Ramagundam-1, Sattupalli and Srirampur areas would have solar power plants first time.

Guidelines for tenders and establishment of new solar power plants were being finalised and agencies would be selected through the tenders process. The authorities stated that the flu gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) plant to minimise the emission of harmful sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides and would produce gypsum used extensively in agriculture as a soil nutrient.