Singareni achieves record coal production, dispatch on Dec. 28

December 29, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) achieved a record single-day coal production and dispatch of 2.46 lakh tonnes and 2.53 lakh tonnes, respectively, on December 28 (Wednesday).

By registering record quantities of production and dispatch on Wednesday, the company has surpassed the previous record of 2.24 lakh tonnes and 2.35 lakh tonnes, respectively, also set earlier this month – on December 20.

The 2.53 lakh tonnes of coal dispatch made on December 28 was done with the help of 44 rakes. Complimenting the workers and other employees of the company for the achievement, Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar said the company had set itself a target of extracting at least 2.3 lakh tonnes coal every day for the remainder of the 2022-23 financial year to achieve the production target of 70 million tonnes.

Mr. Sridhar said such an enthusiasm would help the company easily achieve the production target of 70 million tonnes.

Of the 11 Areas in Singareni, Manuguru topped the production with 64,000 tonnes followed by 51,000 tonnes in Kothagudem. Other Areas too have crossed their production target for the day (December 28). The dispatch of coal was done through 11 rakes from Kothagudeam Area, 9 from Manuguru and 7 from Srirampur.

A total of 46.5 million tonnes of coal was supplied to the customers so far this year (2022-23) with the help of 2,591 rakes.

