Singareni achieves coal mining target 1st time in recent years

April 01, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) has achieved the coal production target in the just concluded 2023-24 financial year for the first time in the recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic. The company has produced 70.02 million tonnes (MT) of coal against the target of 70 MT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the coal production slipping below the monthly target in May, September and December 2023 and in January 2024, the company was able to achieve the target. The company was able to reach only 67.14 MT production in 2022-23 when the target was the same at 70 MT.

This came on the back of steadily increasing demand for coal for thermal power plants, cement, steel, ferro-alloy units and others. Company said removal of overburden, too, was the highest ever during 2023-24 fiscal as 420.32 million cubic meters was removed to mine coal.

In 2021-22, the company could achieve only 65.02 MT coal production against the target 68 MT, in 2020-21, it could mine only 50.58 MT against the target of 67.5 MT. In 2019-20, the production achieved was 64.02 MT against the target of 67 MT. In 2018-19, it was 64.4 MT against the target 65 MT. In 2017-18, it was 41.99 MT against the target of 62 MT.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.