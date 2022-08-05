Singapore beckons Indian tourists again

Renjie Wong, Area Director, India & South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board, addressing the media in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

August 05, 2022 21:26 IST

‘Hyderabad is an important source market among the 14 cities with direct flight connectivity to Singapore’

Singapore, which has been a major tourist spot for Indian travellers pre-COVID, has quickly become a favourite destination again with travel re-opening and more than 2.19 lakh visitors in the first half of the year, said area director, India, Middle East & South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board, Renjie Wong on Friday.

“After more than two years, it heartens us to welcome Indian travellers to Singapore again in good numbers and see them enjoy both familiar favourites and our new, re-imagined experiences. India has emerged as our second largest source market. Hyderabad is an important source market among the 14 cities with direct flight connectivity to Singapore,” he told a press conference here.

He was speaking after a travel road show ‘Deepening Connections, Achieving Together!’ being taken to five cities to “reconnect and engage” with trade partner-friends in India. More than 160 city-based travel agents attended the programme.

Under the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF), Singapore has opened quarantine-free travel to all fully-vaccinated visitors from April 1 this year, with no testing or quarantine required. Since then, the country has received over 1.5 million visitors in the first half of the year, which is 12 times more than it received for the same period in 2021, he said.

Singapore’s new shows include the immersive and highly Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream, and SkyHelix Sentosa, first open-air panoramic attraction that allows visitors scenic views of Sentosa and the Southern Waterfront and many others, added Mr. Wong.