Singapore based team presents Musi River front models to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

February 07, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Hyderabad

A delegation of Meinhardt Group from Singapore met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and presented plans for the Musi River Front Development project, at the Secretariat on Tuesday, February 6, 2024,

The representatives of the company led by CEO Omar Shahzad and Suresh Chandra made a PowerPoint presentation on the project designs meant for the Musi project. They also showcased models of other similar projects they had taken up in other countries.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also made suggestions to the plans and asked them to come up designs to suit the future needs of the city. He said Hyderabad was bound to see a huge change with the extension of Outer Ring Road (ORR), new Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the Metro Rail extension and railway lines.

Mr. Reddy recently led a delegation to London and Dubai where he held talks with various organisations for the development of Musi River Front.

