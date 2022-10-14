Singapore Airlines enhances services to Hyderabad

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad and reinforce our commitment to the robust market in the country that has reached 91% of the pre-COVID levels. We are confident of achieving 100% this festival season going by the demand,” said Singapore Airlines General Manager-India Sy Yen Chen at a press conference on Friday.

Singapore Airlines, which began operating in the capital from October 2003 with four flights a week that became seven flights a week in 2005, will continue to run its flights from the narrow bodied Boeing 737-8 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. “It is a significant milestone more so after SilkAir’s integration with the Singapore Airlines a year ago,” he said.

The A350 will provide enhanced passenger comfort in terms of seat ergonomics in both the business and economy sections with more space and can accommodate group travels. In flight entertainment with a selection of more than 1,800 movies, TV shows, and wi-fi facility, is also available with better tasting meals and choice, informed PR and marketing manager Anushka Gurnaney.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SingaporeAir mobile app is a handy tool for accessing services. SA will also be restoring 100% of its pre-pandemic frequency from the country and will be operating 96 flights from eight cities across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app