Sindhu vows to spare no effort to bag Olympics gold

Newly-crowned world champions P.V. Sindhu and Manasi Joshi (para badminton) had a nostalgic moment when they walked into the august ambience at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, as it was a reminder of Ms. Sindhu’s visit to the Governor’s residence three years ago when the latter had wished her to bag a world championship gold.

Ms. Sindhu had visited Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan when she had bagged Rio Olympics silver. “Bhishma Pitamaha of world badminton, P. Gopi Chand, P.V. Sindhu and the braveheart of India Manasi Joshi have made India proud with their stunning achievements,” Mr. Narasimhan said at the felicitation function.

“It’s a long journey and this not the time to rest. Your (Sindhu) journey will be complete when you come back with 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold,” the Governor said amid thunderous applause. “Whether I will be here or not, I am sure you will come here next year with gold,” he added. Referring to Ms. Manasi, the Governor said the para-athlete has a strong mind, will power and incredible courage to defy all odds to be a world champion. “You are a role model for all of us and your success truly symbolises the famous saying Hum hongey kamyaab (we will be successful),” he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Gopichand said it was always a privilege to seek the blessings of Vimala Narasimhan, the Governor’s wife. “I was fortunate to witness Sindhu and Manasi win the world championship golds at the same venue in Basel in Switzerland. It was a great moment for Indian sport itself,” Mr. Gopichand said.

Ms. Sindhu assured that she would continue to work hard and come back with the Olympics gold next year. “I will not be found wanting in my efforts to realise this goal,” she added.

Ms. Manasi said she was truly honoured and privileged to be present at the event. “I appeal to everyone to spare some thought to para badminton too for it is a different kind of challenge for us and we need continued support,” she said.

Korean coach Kim Ji Jyun, support staff of Gopi Chand Academy Rajendra Kumar, L. Raju and others were also felicitated in the presence of Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud.