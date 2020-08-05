Sindhu shows her artistic side

World champion P.V. Sindhu is a touch artist not just with the racket, but with a painting brush too! For, the 25-year-old champion shuttler is into painting since the lockdown had begun four months ago and by her own confession is clearly enjoying it too.
“I used to do little of painting during my school days. But, now I am a bit more seriously into it thanks to lockdown. I am able to find time as there is not much of travelling to do during this pandemic,” Sindhu informed The Hindu showing some of her paintings which were on display at the Suchitra Academy on Wednesday.
“There is nothing like any specific subject I would prefer to draw a painting. It can be anything like nature or birds. I thought it is one of the better ways to relax during these testing times,” Sindhu said.
“Well, I am not that professional to draw portraits but would love to draw one of my favourite – nephew Aryan (her elder sister’s son). He is a big stress-buster for me and gives all of us real fun time. The kind of break we look for after a daylong grind,” says the smiling Rio Olympics silver medallist. “Yes, apart from cooking which I picked up during this lockdown, painting can also be a serious routine for me in the days to come whenever I find time,” she concluded.
