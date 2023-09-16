HamberMenu
Sindhu meets Amit Shah

September 16, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with badminton player P.V. Sindhu in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with badminton player P.V. Sindhu in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: -

Olympic medallist and ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

Accompanied by her father P.V. Ramana, Ms. Sindhu met Mr. Shah at the CRPF guest house in the city. Union Tourism Minister and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy was also present. Mr. Shah is in city to participate in Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on Sunday.

Mr. Shah posted pictures of his meeting with Ms. Sindhu on X (formerly Twitter). He said, “Met ace badminton player @Pvsindhu1 today in Hyderabad. The nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent. Her commitment, hard work, and dedication are an inspiration for the younger generation.”

Earlier, Mr. Shah was accorded warm welcome by Mr. Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Mr. Shah is the chief guest at the Liberation Day event to be held at Parade Grounds in the city on Sunday.

