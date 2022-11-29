Since inception, more than 2.1 lakh Shaadi Mubarak beneficiaries

November 29, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

From FY 2014-15 to FY 2021-22 the government has disbursed ₹1,688.54 crore to families of the bride

Syed Mohammed

The Telangana government’s celebrated scheme — Shaadi Mubarak — thus far has seen financial assistance being provided at the time of their marriage to as many as 2,11,285 women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on October 2, 2014, the Shaadi Mubarak scheme was a result of the government’s intention to reduce the financial distress usually witnessed by the would-be bride and her family at the time of her marriage.

While in the beginning, in FY 2014-15, a one-time grant of ₹51,000 was given to the woman’s family subject to certain conditions. On May 15, 2017, the grant was increased from ₹51,000 to ₹75,116. And in 2018 it was further enhanced to ₹1,00,116.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to data obtained under the Right to Information Act by activist Kareem Ansari from NGO Yugantar, as much as ₹1,688.54 crore was disbursed from FY 2014-15 to FY 2021-22. In its first year, the scheme saw financial assistance of ₹27.75 crore being given to a total of 5,443 beneficiaries, with the number of beneficiaries increasing each year, save in FY 2016-17, and more significantly in FY 2019-20, when a lockdown was imposed on account of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

Data shows that till April this year, 2,21,396 potential beneficiaries had registered, out of which funds were disbursed to 2,11,285 beneficiaries. In FY 2021-22, a sum of ₹298.20 crore was disbursed to a total of 29,887 beneficiaries.

“As everybody knows, marriages are not easy for a large number of people, especially those who are from poorer backgrounds. The scheme is helping families who find themselves in financial trouble. While the scheme is working well, there are only a couple of issues which need resolution. The first is that sanctioning the amount is time a little consuming. And the other is the speedy cheque distribution, preferably not in the presence of the media,” Mr. Ansari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US