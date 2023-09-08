Simmering differences between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan continues in Telangana

September 08, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The simmering differences between the Raj Bhavan and the Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s office-cum-residence, are continuing although notwithstanding the bonhomie displayed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the inauguration of places of religion on the new secretariat premises.

The Governor is yet to give her assent to the merger of the State-owned Road Transport Corporation into the government and she did not also clear the file pertaining to nomination of two MLCs to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. “Not yet,” was the reply of a top official of the State government when asked whether the two issues have been resolved.

The differences between the two Constitutional offices started two years ago when the Governor set aside the nomination to the Legislative Council referred to her by the Government and these differences are apparently continuing.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the perceived gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan in an informal media interaction, the Governor said there was no gap as such and that she would attend the Government functions as and when invited. She clarified that there was no fight about the pending Bills and that she had sought certain clarifications related to them.

The Governor however defended her stance on the pending Bills claiming that the Constitution provides for seeking clarifications on the Bills referred to her and she was firm on ensuring the effective implementation of the provisions. “I cannot sign the Bills as they come. Everything has a reason,” she said.

Dr. Tamilisai explained that she passed some Bills but sought clarifications on some Bills like the TSRTC Bill. She recalled that she made some recommendations pertaining to the interests of the workers of the corporation so that the government takes extra care to address these issues.

Asked about the time by which the Bill would be cleared, she said the TSRTC Bill was sent to the law department and the Raj Bhavan received the same on Thursday. “I will have to go through the Bill. It takes some time,” she said. On the nomination of two MLCs under the Governor’s quota that was pending clearance, she said nomination under the Governor’s quota was not a political nomination and there was certain criterion that has to be followed.

“These (the two nominations) are not fitting into any of the category which can be nominated under the Governor’s quota,” she said adding her concerns on the negativities in the Bills could be addressed by the Government.

She said Telangana was a new State born with lot of hopes and aspirations and these aspirations should be fulfilled and that she was doing justice to the post she was holding. She emphasised that she was playing the role of a catalyst and there was no need for politicising the issues. “There is no need to politicise everything,” she said when asked about the criticism of the ruling party members against her.

Referring to her visits to the districts, particularly those with high tribal population, she expressed concern that protocol was not being followed. “The IAS officer won’t come when I visit the districts,” she said. She asserted that she was not afraid of challenges and was confident of overcoming them in the effective implementation of the Constitutional provisions. “My commitment is to serve the people of Telangana, but the Governor’s office has some limitations. Here it is politicised some times and criticised some times,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT