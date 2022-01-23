Silver Jubilee batch of MANAGE-ABM get record pay packages

The 25th batch of Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri-Business Management) course offered by National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has secured 100% placements this year too.

According to Director General of MANAGE P. Chandra Shekar, the students of the institution have been able to get 100% placements every year. This year, a total of 66 students opted for placements and 27 companies have extended offers of employment to them with a highest package of ₹18 lakh per annum and the average package of ₹11.51 lakh.

“The achievement is proof of the quality of students produced by the institution and the increasing trust of corporate companies in their talent”, Mr. Chandra Shekar said on the success of MANAGE students. The recruiters who visited MANAGE this time included 9 first-timers and were from several spheres in agribusiness space such as agri input, agri output, NBFCs, BFSIs, retail, animal feed and others.

Major companies who recruited MANAGE PG Diploma holders include Godrej Agrovet, ITC, Adani Wilmar, PwC India, KPMG India, BASF, Coromandel International, UPL, PI Industries, BigBasket, Future Group, Noveltech feeds, IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank and Fullerton Credit.