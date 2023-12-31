Silent wave of JN.1 Covid virus among the population in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

December 31, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

COVID positive numbers in the daily official communique may be in single digits, but the new virus strain JN.1 has clearly transmitted to a majority of population in the twin cities as per the analysis from the waste water sampling being conducted by the scientists of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Tata Institute for Genetics & Society (TIGS-Bengaluru).

“This new variant, a close relative of the variant Omicron, is an interesting and peculiar one evading the immunity obtained through previous infections or vaccines infecting people. It is spreading silently as most cases are asymptomatic or even mild where an infected person may not even know. But, it has not shown any major illness in clinical context,” says TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra, also the former CCMB director.

In an exclusive interaction, the top scientist points out that the number of hospitalisations are very less but waste water sampling being conducted across cities of Hyderabad (18 open drains), Bengaluru (26 STPs – sewage treatment plants that cover most of the city), Vijayawada, Pune and others, have been showing increasing trend in virus being discharged through the toilets into the drains in all the municipal areas since beginning of last month.

“The virus load has been climbing rapidly since past few weeks and soon, we will know if the trend of infections is increasing or beginning to decrease, by keeping on checking the wastewater samples. The peak is generally reached within six-eight weeks of the initiation across the population,” he explains.

Since the wave is ‘silent’ with little or no usual symptoms of cold or throat pain, headache or mild fever (or all three), it is imperative for the medical and health authorities to conduct molecular testing of the hospitalised cases to understand the nature of the infection and variant in case of SARS-CoV-2.

“The 65 plus aged people and those with co-morbidities having chronic illnesses should exercise caution by face masking, avoiding crowded places and maintaining hand hygiene as even if largely mild or asymptomatic, it could harm them. Available diagnostic kits are able to detect the current variant so better to get tested when symptoms surface, as it is similar to flu,” cautions Dr. Mishra.

Others too better mask up (surgical mask or N-95) at crowded places to reduce the rate of infection because unchecked and higher level of infections will allow the virus to circulate further and, thereby, enhance probability of it to evolve into variants which could compromise the body’s immunity, worse clinical symptoms and cause more problems.

The senior scientist advocates a heterologous booster dose (having a vaccine different from the previous two/three doses), with clinical consultations, including the available indigenously made mRNA vaccine from Genova Biopharmaceuticals – Gemcovac-OM, for the senior citizens and those constantly exposed to the virus.

“It is an approved sophisticated, self-replicating mRNA vaccine and could help because the even the third dose after few months may not be preventing infection as the antibody levels go down gradually. Cellular immunity though has long-lasting memory that kicks on when the virus enters, and prevent severe disease conditions” he says.

Dr. Mishra reiterates his call for a more robust sewage and environmental surveillance system to be in place in the cities to keep a constant watch on the emerging viruses or pathogens so that an advance warning can be given to minimise deleterious effects. Such system will enable civic bodies to be prepared for future and pre-empt number of emergency situations.

“This virus is not worrisome, but constant monitoring is needed to avoid surprises. Environmental surveillance is a powerful smart technology tool to be proactive with minimum fuss and maximum benefit with less cost,” he adds.