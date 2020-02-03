Sikta Patnaik is the new Collector of Peddapalli district

PEDDAPALLI Sikta Patnaik, the 2014 batch IAS officer has taken charge as the new Collector of Peddapalli district on Monday.

Serving as Additional commissioner, GHMC, Ms. Patnaik was posted as the new Collector of Peddapalli replacing A. Sri Devasena, who was transferred and as posted as Adilabad District Collector on Sunday night. She worked in Nalgonda as Trainee Collector and later as Bodhan Sub-Collector.

Incidentally, Ms. Patnaik is the third woman Collector of the newly formed district. The first was Dr. Alagu Varshini, followed by A. Sri Devasena. Joint Collector Vanaja Devi welcomed the new Collector and greeted her by presenting a bouquet.