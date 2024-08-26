GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikh pilgrim special flagged off

Published - August 26, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Railways, Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh has flagged off first of its kind ‘5 Takht special’ special pilgrim train from Hazur Sahib Nanded to five Holi Shrines of Sikhism at Nanded Railway Station on Sunday.

Mr. Singh stated that Indian Railways is making all efforts to provide comfortable and convenient rail travel facilities to the people of the region. Efforts are being made to provide special focus on developments of various railway stations in Marathwada region under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and substantial fund allocation has been made.

This special pilgrim train dedicated to ‘Guru Granth SahibJi Maharaj ke phele parkash Parv’ will start from Huzoor Sahib railway station to Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Damdama Sahib and Amritsar Sahib for 12 days. It accommodates 1,300 devotees free of cost and devotees can pay their respect at every stop. The first coach in the train is a saloon in which the Guru Granth Sahibji will be present.

Langar facility is available for devotees in the pantry car during the entire journey. Every coach is fitted with speaker on which devotees will be listening to ‘kirtans’.

The trip was organized by Shahid Baba Bhujang Singhji Charitable Trust, Nanded. Jahender Singh Sahib Sant Baha Kulwant Singh, Sant Baba Jyotinder SinghJi, Sant Baba Narinder Singh, Sant Baba Balwinder Singh and Baba Ramsingh along with senior railway officials like chief administrative officer-construction Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief operations manager B. Nagya, DRM Neeti Sarkar and others were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

