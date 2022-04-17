Sikh congregation at Hyderabad Gurudwara
A ‘Mahan Gurmat Samagam’ (mass congregation) was organised at Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, on Sunday, as part of the ongoing Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations.
Baba Avtar Singh, Chief of Baba Bidhi Chand Nihang Singh Dal, Punjab, Singh Saheb Bhai Ram Singh Dhupia of Hazoor Sahib, Nanded, and Dhadi Varan, Gyani Tarsem Singh Moharanwali rendered ‘Gurubani keertans’ and ‘kathas’ (discourses) and threw light on the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. After the culmination of the congregation, ‘Guru ka Langar’ was served to the sangat (devotees).
Meanwhile, the Sikh Heritage Foundation Hyderabad Deccan is organising a special photo exhibition on Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib at Salar Jung Museum. Gyani Tarsem Singh Moharanwali will render ‘Dhadi Varan’ (keertan) on April 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
