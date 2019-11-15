Signature campaign on child rights’ awareness

Collector R.V. Karnan, on Thursday, launched a signature campaign to spread awareness on the rights of children, various child-related laws meant for care and protection of children and child welfare services, as part of a week-long campaign christened “Childline Se Dosti”.

The Childline India Foundation’s campaign is intended to create greater awareness on rights of children and make all citizens active partners in the endeavour to provide assistance to children in distress.

Mr. Karnan formally inaugurated it at a programme held on the occasion of Children’s Day at the Collectorate. He, along with several others, signed on a banner with slogans prominently highlighting various child-centric laws and Childline India Foundation’s dedicated 24x7 toll-free number “1098” for children in distress.

A host of officials and members of various voluntary organisations and others took part in the signature campaign.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary K. Vinod Kumar, District Child Welfare Committee chairman M.L. Prasad and Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector K. Madhusudhan were present.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Collector Rajat Kumar Saini participated in a child rights awareness campaign held at Singareni High School.

Rallies, meetings and a variety of cultural programmes marked the day at several schools in the erstwhile undivided Khammam district.