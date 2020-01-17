Signature campaign against CAA, NPR and NRC

Scores of people signed a petition on Friday demanding the Telangana government bring a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and National Population Register in the State.

The signature campaign, which was initiated by city-based activists and concerned citizens, took off in Jama Masjid Darul Shifa in Darul Shifa, Azizia Masjid in Humayun Nagar, Masjid-e-Ghous-us-Saqlain in Kalapather and Masjid-e-Mirmomin in Meerpet.

According to S. Q. Masood, one of the activists, permission from the management of mosques was sought before launching the signature campaign there. After permission was obtained, volunteers explained to those either entering or leaving the mosque about the campaign.

Discriminatory law

“The name, signature, neighbourhood and mobile phone number of the signatory is noted on a proforma. Not only are we demanding that a resolution be brought in the Assembly, but we are also asking the State government to challenge Constitutionality of the Act in courts of law as it discriminates based on religion,” Mr. Masood said, adding that in Assam 19 lakh people were not on the NRC, and around 5 lakh Hindus and people from other communities too did not find their names on the list. If implemented across the country, the number of Indian citizens who do not have documents would be out of the NRC and the number would swell.

“The CAA linked to the NPR would cause immense grief and relegate several as second class citizens,” he said.

Explaining the process of the signature campaign, Mr. Masood said that it would be taken up in a phased manner. Management of a larger number of mosques would be engaged with. Further, faith leaders too are likely to be roped in.

“After we have sufficient signatures, we will submit the signature lists with a representation to the CM, demanding his intervention,” he said.