Medical devices firm SIGH plans to set up manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with ₹231.5 crore 

January 18, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SIGH representatives call on the Chief Minister and IT Minister at Davos

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a medical devices manufacturing company from the United Kingdom, has announced plans for setting up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a potential investment of ₹231.5 crore in the next two to three years.

The plan is part of SIGH’s global expansion and foray into the Indian market. The company proposes to manufacture several devices presently not manufactured in the country making healthcare more affordable. SIGH managing director Gouri Sridhara and director Amar Chidipothu met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu in Davos on the sidelines of World Economic Forum meeting and explained their plans.

Telangana continues to receive investment plans by major industry players 

SIGH would manufacture general surgical instruments, precision instruments used in micro surgeries, orthopaedic power tools, dermatomes and others in the first phase. The company would expand its footprint by entering into the manufacturing of robotic medical devices in the second phase. The Chief Minister assured the SIGH representatives full support from the Government in setting up their facility here.

