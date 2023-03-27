Sigh of relief for residents near former US consulate in Begumpet

March 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The road stretch outside the former US Consulate in Begumpet area is eerily empty. A month earlier, it used to look like a slice of Green Zone with gun-toting guards in pillboxes, policemen, and minders who stopped people from photographing the place. Now, people can walk from end to end and within the barricaded stretch of the road without worrying about interception.

“It’s been a big relief. Earlier nobody was allowed to slow down their vehicle or stop. It used to be a problem for me as people coming to this office complex didn’t know about the security and I had to intervene,” says Yousuf, who works in an office complex opposite the Paigah Palace that was the US Consulate for 16 years. Recently, during a heritage walk of the area a visitor clicked a photograph of one of the signages outside the complex and was compelled to delete the image. Though the sign of no photography is still there, there are no minders to enforce the rule.

“I miss the chehal-pehal (buzz),” says Jatin, a resident of SVMJ Green Homes which is bang opposite the Paigah Palace. The security staff had their hands full as people not familiar with the area and the level of security would slow down, stop or try to speak on the cellphone while on their vehicle. The inauguration of Passport Seva Kendra a decade back added to the chaos in the locality. “From the checkpost to the transformer here we did not allow vehicles to be parked. Now it has changed. The offices are being vacated,” said a guard at the now-disused consulate.

The Paigah Palace or Devdi Iqbal Ud Dowla was part of the palace complex built by Iqbal ud Dowla titled Vicar ul Umra for his family away from the walled city of Hyderabad. He was the prime minister of Hyderabad during the reign of Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan. Between 1975 and 2008, the building was used as an office by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. Then it was used as the US Consulate. “According to the terms of the agreement, the building will revert to the State,” said Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan when asked about the current status of the building. How the palatial complex would be reused by the State remains the big question.