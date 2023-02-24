Siddipet will become agriculture, industrial hub: Harish Rao

February 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that Siddipet is soon going to be an agriculture and industrial hub, and called upon the youth to improve their skills for jobs by getting trained.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) by the Union Bank of India (UBI), along with Chief General Manager Surya Chandra Teja here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that Coca Cola will establish a big bottling unit at Kondapochamma and South India’s biggest rice processing mill will be established at Wargal followed by a granite factory at Bejjanki by another firm. DXN industry is already functioning for the last few years in the district, he said.

“Several industries are coming up in this district, and banks are establishing training institutes. Now, it is the responsibility of the youth to get trained properly and hone their skills for employment. We request banks to offer loans to the youth so that they do not depend on others,” said Mr. Rao and added that the local public representative should also take the initiative in motivating the youth to get trained.

Informing that regional branches of SBI and APGVB were already established here, the Minister urged bankers to establish a regional branch of UBI. He said that there are 140 banks in the district, out of which 30 are in the headquarters alone, with total business turnover of ₹11,000 crore.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Roja Sharma, municipal chairperson Manjula and SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy were present.