Siddipet will be developed as sports hub: Harish Rao

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that the district headquarters will be developed as sports hub in the near future.
Participating as the chief guest in the concluding ceremony of a cycling competition, jointly organised by Siddipet District Cycling Association and Siddipet Sports Club, at Ranganaiksagar bund here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that cycling as a sport was slowly picking up across the nation and all the required support will be extended to the sport.
“National level cycling competitions will be held at Ranganaiaksagar bund in the future. Required equipment for cycling competition will be supplied to the rural players. Parents should give equal priority for education and sports. Synthetic and jogging track will be developed around Komaticheruvu,” said Mr. Harish Rao.
As many as 260 players have participated in the cycling competition.
Additional Collector Mujamil Khan, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Sairam and others have participated in the programme.
