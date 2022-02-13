Siddipet to undergo major transformation

Master plan being readied to meet future requirements

Siddipet district headquarters is going to have a major transformation, and all efforts are being made in that direction.

A master plan is being readied to identify and meet the requirements of the town for the next two decades. Even a ring road was planned around the town to avoid traffic problems, in addition to the existing one.

The idea is to develop all the 26 villages underSiddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) along with the town. The master plan is being designed to meet the requirements of 2040 and it is expected that the population of the town would be around 4.16 lakh by that time.

While the municipal plan is for 3.15 kilometre radius, under SUDA it was expanded to 310.23 kilometres, almost hundred times.

Residential, industrial, education, railway and other probable growth areas are being identified in addition to finding out what might be the requirements of public by that time. IT Tower, industrial corridor, another ring road in addition to the existing, butterfly road from Siddipet to Timmapur, four lane road from Renuka Yallamma temple to Illanthakunta are also finding place in the master plan.

Draft notification

The draft notification will be released shortly and once it is released, people will be given about 60 days’ time to submit their objections and suggestions. A final notification will be issued after considering them.

A few days ago, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao held a meeting with officials, public representatives and stake holders in this regard and informed them that Thailand has been facing serious problems with unplanned development where as cities like Bengaluru and Mysore have planned to meet the requirements for the next 100 years.

“There will be a rapid development in the next two years at Siddipet town. Prepare a master plan accordingly, which should be made without creating any inconvenience to the public,” said Mr. Harish Rao at the meeting.

“We are preparing a draft master plan that has to be to sent to the government for approval. Some R&B roads are being widened under this plan and all these issues have to be incorporated in the draft plan. Once approved, the draft notification will be published. It may take about a month’s time for its publication,” said an officer involved in the process.