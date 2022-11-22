Siddipet to have ring main pumping system by next year

November 22, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Siddipet town will have 24x7 water supply by next year. Water will be directly sourced from Mallannasagar, the biggest reservoir of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KILS), about 40 km from the town.

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao took this initiative of ring main pumping system, which would save costs for the exchequer in constructing new overhead tanks or acquiring land for that at a time when the cost of land is ever-increasing.

According to sources from Mission Bhagiratha, under the ring main pumping system, a ring would be set up through which water would be sourced from different points. Officials have proposed to establish a complete ring around the town so that water can be supplied from various sources in case there is a problem in once source. Also, under this system, there is no need to construct overhead tanks, as was done in the past.

Under the project, the government proposed to lay an 800 mm diameter DI pipe for 18.36 km (4.46 km more than the existing 14 km) at Komurvelly kaman - OBHR junction - BJR Circle, followed by a 700 mm diameter DI pipe for six km (existing) from BJR Circle to Kandalakunta colony and another 700 mm diameter DI pipe from BJR Circle to Gadicherlapally colony for 11.7 km.

“Siddipet town is fast expanding till Duddeda and we have to meet the growing drinking water needs of people. New colonies are coming up and new constructions taken up. Under this system, multiple sources will be interlinked, so that if there is any problem in one source, we can depend on another one,” Mission Bhagiratha divisional engineer T. Rajaiah told The Hindu, adding that they need not fill the tanks repeatedly.

This type of ring main pumping system already exists in Hyderabad where all water supply sources are interlinked.

“The project is taken up at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore,” he said.