Siddipet to get rail connectivity by August

May 29, 2023 - SIDDIPET

The district headquarters town is going to have its place on the map of Indian Railways shortly. In all probability, the works are expected to get completed by the end of July or by August first week.

Finance and Heath Minister T. Harish Rao has been personally monitoring the progress of works to meet the deadline, by involving himself at every crucial juncture. The first phase of laying railway line from Manoharabad in Medak district to Kothapally in Karimnagar district was already completed. The works between Manoharabad, Gajwel and Duddeda were also completed while about 1.5 km works between Duddeda to Siddipet out of the total stretch of 12 km was yet to be completed.

The railway station is being constructed on the outskirts of the district headquarters town at Narsapur limits, one of the wards in the municipality, at an estimated coat of ₹6 crore.

Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is already connected with a railway line and goods trains are being operated. Every week two goods trains are unloading the material there.

From Manoharabad to Gajwel three railway stations were constructed — at Nacharam in Wargal mandal and Appayipally in Raipol mandal and Gajwel town. Railway station works are under progress at Lakudaram and Duddeda, in addition to Siddipet.

In the 12-km stretch from Duddeda to Siddipet, bridges are proposed at Bandaram, Bakrichepyala, Nancharupally, Mandapally and Mittapally. Temporary gate will be erected at Rangdhampally in Siddipet - Husnabad road and later a bridge would be constructed.

Mr. Harish Rao has recently laid foundation stone for the construction of railway station at Gurralagondi for which tender process was completed.

After formation of Telangana State the government took special interest in completing the Manoharabad - Kothapally railway line, for which survey was reportedly completed in 2005. The government came forward to offer the required land free of cost and bear one-third of the project cost. The works were commenced at the end of 2016, for which foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Manoharabad- Kothapally railway line is with a distance of 151 kilometres and the works were completed for about 65 kilometres. Stations are coming up at Manoharabad, Nacharam, Appayipally, Gajwel, Kondakandla, Lakudaram, Komuravelli (for which permission was granted recently), Duddeda and Siddipet. We have a target of completing Siddipet railway station by July end. A shed is getting ready at the district headquarters railway station to deal with the goods traffic. The total project cost of Kothapally- Manoharabad is around ₹2,000 crore excluding land acquisition cost borne by the State government,” an officer told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

