Siddipet to get a Christian Bhavan next year

A Christian Bhavan would be constructed in the district headquarters by next year at an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh while a function hall would come up at a cost of ₹50 lakh, said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Participating in Christmas celebrations and special prayers along with Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma at Church of South India (CSI) here on Wednesday, the Minister said that funds for the function hall would be sanctioned in the next financial year. He also used the opportunity to urge people to support plastic ban and Haritha Haram programme.

A large number of devotees participated in the celebrations held at both Medak and Sangareddy districts. Special prayers were held at churches across the district.

Earlier in the day, Mr Harish Rao handed over cheques worth ₹18 lakh to beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Prayers and carols

Gaiety marked Christmas celebrations across the erstwhile composite Khammam district with the devout offering special prayers in the colourfully decorated churches in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. Midnight mass and other holy events were organised amid singing of carols in the churches marking the birth of Jesus Christ from late on Tuesday night till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended the special prayers in the churches at NSP camp colony, Indiranagar and other localities in the town. Members of the Christian community donated new clothes to the poor at a church in Srinivasanagar in the town.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Christmas was celebrated in an atmosphere surcharged with devotion and merriment. Churches were colourfully illuminated and decorated with Christmas trees in various parts of the coal belt and elsewhere in the district.

Cakes were distributed to the poor at a programme held in connection with the festival in Palvancha town. Charity programmes, including distribution of blankets to the needy, were also organised in various parts of the district.

In the undivided Nizamabad district, Christmas was celebrated with fun and religious fervour.

There was heavy congregation at CSI main church and Nirmala Hruday Church here.

At Kamareddy, Collector N. Satyanarayana and other district authorities participated in the celebrations held at Jeevdhan Hospital.