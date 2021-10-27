Telangana

Siddipet to be transformed like Konaseema: Collector

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy addressing a meeting at Collectorate in Siddipet on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that the district will be transformed into another Konaseema with availability of abundant water.

Addressing an awareness and training programme held at Collectorate along with ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma on Wednesday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that many tanks that were not filled for the past 40 years are now with full of water and once the canal system was established water will be available round-the-clock.

“Fishermen should use the opportunity and grow on a par with other people in Telangana. There are as many as 279 societies in the district and there is a need to prepare special plan for the district. ₹ 26 crore was allocated in the budget for fishermen,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.


