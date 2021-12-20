Siddipet should be role model for nation: Harish Rao

Minister inaugurates Bio-CNG plant along with British Deputy High Commissioner

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Siddipet should be a role model for the nation. He said that establishment of a Bio-CNG plant in the district headquarters was made possible with the active support of the public.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Bio- CNG plant at Bussapur in Siddipet rural mandal along with Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner at Hyderabad, Mr. Harish Rao said mounting garbage is a problem the entire world is facing and any land-filling would pollute the water and air impacting the health of the people.

“In the past there used to be mounds of garbage around Siddipet. The plant has been established to address the problem for ever. As much as 55,000 kilograms of garbage is generated in the town. All the harmful garbage is burnt in incinerators at high temperature. We are making every effort to keep the city clean and healthy. Your continuous support and commitment are required to make the town a model for the nation,” said Mr. Harish Rao. Informing that Siddipet has received as many as 14 national awards and four State level awards, the Minister said that sanitation workers have played a key role in this achievement.

Dr. Andrew Fleming said that Siddipet stood top in increasing greenery and keeping the city clean among all the 33 districts in Telangana and has become zero landfilling town in India. He appreciated the vision and commitment of Mr Harish Rao and the public of the town to achieve this goal.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, ZP Chairperson V. Roja Sharma and others were present.