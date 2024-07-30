Siddipet Runners Association announces third edition of Siddipet half marathon

After the successful conduct of the second edition of Siddipet Half Marathon on Sunday, the Siddipet Runners Association has announced its third edition of the popular sporting event scheduled to be held on July 27, 2025.

The second edition of the half-marathon race, held in Siddipet on July 28, 2024, witnessed an overwhelming response with around 3,000 participants from various parts of the country showcasing their endurance and spirit, according to a press release.

The third edition of the 21.1 km Siddipet half-marathon will be held at Ranganayaka Sagar project site on the outskirts of Siddipet on July 27, 2025. For further details dial 9440494455.