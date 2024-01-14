Siddipet ranked cleanest municipality in South

January 14, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao expressed disappointment over the cold response of the State government to Siddipet getting selected as the cleanest municipality in the South.

Of the 4,416 municipalities in the country, Siddipet had stood ninth and first in South India, but there is not even a word of appreciation from the government, he said at an event organised to felicitate the sanitation workers in Siddipet on Sunday. He complimented the sanitation staff, councillors and officials of the Siddipet Municipality for the achievement, and dedicated the award to them.

He said that they were the ones who had made it possible, adding that while doctors take care of people’s health after they contract any disease or suffer any health issue, sanitation workers keep most of the diseases away from people.

Mr. Harish Rao thanked people for changing their mindset to keep the city clean by not dumping garbage everywhere except at bins and putting even a chocolate wrapper in the trash can.