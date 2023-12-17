GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddipet Police Commissioner, Medak SP transferred

December 17, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government, on Sunday, transferred over a dozen police officers, including IPS and Superintendents of Police.

As per the orders, P. Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Special Branch (SB), Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police.

DIG A.V. Ranganath is posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad, with Gajarao Bhupal being transferred. S.M. Vijay Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Intelligence, is transferred and posted as the DCP of West Zone, Hyderabad, with Joel Davis transferred as DCP of SB.

Rohini Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Police, Medak, is transferred and posted as DCP of North Zone, Hyderabad, with G. Chandana Deepti being transferred.

N. Swetha, Siddipet Police Commissioner, is transferred and posted as DCP of Detective Department, Hyderabad. L. Subbarayudu, who was waiting for a posting, is posted as DCP of Traffic-I. Nitika Pant, DCP of Task Force, Hyderabad, is transferred with Sree Bala Devi, DCP of road safety, Rachakonda, taking over.

Dr. Bhupal, Nitika Pant, D. Srinivas, J. Raghavendar Reddy, and Chandana Deepti are directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

