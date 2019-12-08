Siddipet organic farmers get a web ‘farm to plate’ gateway

Organic farmers of Siddipet will have now the advantage of selling their produce directly to consumers. Not only that, the consumer can also directly interact with the farmers, and if interested, they can visit the farm as well.

Bala Vikasa, an NGO working in the district, has become a catalyst in making this happen for the farmers.

Green granges

There are 263 farmers spread in seven villages – Timmayipally, Mysanpally, Venkatapur, Palamakula, Obulapuram, Raunipatla, and Lakshmidevipally – cultivating organic paddy, pulses, millets, vegetables, turmeric and maize in about 280 acres.

These farmers are practicing organic farming since 2016, and Bala Vikasa has taken up the responsibility of encouraging farmers and motivating them to go for organic cultivation. Taking it further, now it has also a created a web platform to help market farmers’ produce.

A farmers’ collective

“We have formed 16 farmers’ groups. They meet every month, and discuss issues that need to be addressed. We have also formed Farmers’ Producers Organisation (FPO) to take up the business activity,” said P Tirupathi, Programme Manager, Organic Farming, Bala Vikasa. The ryots’ produce is being certified by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Marking the beginning of web-based activity of organic farmers, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has formally launched by www.siddipetorganicproducts.com website on Tuesday. He said consumers who want organic produce can directly order them from farmers from across the country. Terming this a first step towards organic farming, the Minister said financial assistance of ₹ 15 lakh would be extended to the organic farmers in a phased manner over a three-year period.

Stating that farmers must create trust among consumers, he said the buyer will come to the field to buy the produce from the farm itself if trust is created. He has also promised to offer free stalls for organic farmers at Siddipet and Warangal Rythu Bazars.