‘Siddipet most suited for seed cultivation’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Siddipet district was most suited area in the State for cultivation of seed and all efforts would be put in place for encouraging this programme. Seed cultivation and processing must be completed before the agricultural season begins.
In a meeting held with agriculture, seed certification and seed production companies officials here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao the conditions are conducive for seed production with abundant availability of irrigation facilities. “Seed production has not reached to expected level despite holding meetings for three times in the past. We have every advantage of better irrigation, healthy soils, being close to Hyderabad, connectivity, Horticulture University and Forest Research Centre. Let us make best use of them and take up seed production in one lakh acres,” he said, adding that farmers should be convinced to take up seed production by explaining the advantages. He felt that this will be win-win situation for both farmers and seed production companies. The Minister has also suggested a field visit of farmers to Sattupally and Bangalore to enable them to get a first-hand experience.
Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that this was right time for seed production and another meeting would be held in another two weeks in this regard.
Seed Development Corporation Managing Director Keshavulu said that officials have sent proposals for seed production in 4,000 acres and companies are showing interest in this regard.
